Transgender Rights Bill Sparks Outcry in India

The recent passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, in India's Lok Sabha has been declared a 'black day' for the transgender community. Activists have criticized the government for rushing the legislation through without sufficient consultation.

Anish Gawande, a political leader and openly gay spokesperson, highlighted serious concerns about the bill's implications, questioning the government's motives and the lack of dialogue with the transgender community. The opposition plans to contest the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Prominent activists like Grace Banu and Akkai Padmashali have also voiced their opposition, stressing the bill's potential to undermine legal rights and community identity. With growing resistance, activists vow to fight the bill through advocacy and possible legal channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)