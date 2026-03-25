Lokpal's Growing Impact: Navigating Complaints in Recent Years

The Indian anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal, witnessed a surge in complaints in the financial year 2025-26, registering 389 complaints as of February, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Singh revealed that Lokpal successfully disposed of 336 complaints during this period.

In an earlier financial year, 2024-25, the Lokpal registered 292 complaints and managed to resolve 260 of them. The consistency in complaint resolution is evident from past years as well, with 166 complaints registered in 2023-24 and 161 of them disposed of.

The trend continued even further back, where 2022-23 saw 320 complaints registered and 316 disposed of. The previous financial year had 149 complaints, with an impressive 147 resolved, demonstrating Lokpal's effectiveness in handling corruption cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)