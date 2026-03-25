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Lokpal's Growing Impact: Navigating Complaints in Recent Years

The Indian anti-corruption body, Lokpal, managed a significant number of complaints over recent financial years. Union Minister Jitendra Singh reported 389 complaints were registered in 2025-26, with 336 resolved. Similar patterns were observed in previous years, highlighting Lokpal's active role in addressing corruption concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:25 IST
Lokpal's Growing Impact: Navigating Complaints in Recent Years
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The Indian anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal, witnessed a surge in complaints in the financial year 2025-26, registering 389 complaints as of February, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Singh revealed that Lokpal successfully disposed of 336 complaints during this period.

In an earlier financial year, 2024-25, the Lokpal registered 292 complaints and managed to resolve 260 of them. The consistency in complaint resolution is evident from past years as well, with 166 complaints registered in 2023-24 and 161 of them disposed of.

The trend continued even further back, where 2022-23 saw 320 complaints registered and 316 disposed of. The previous financial year had 149 complaints, with an impressive 147 resolved, demonstrating Lokpal's effectiveness in handling corruption cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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