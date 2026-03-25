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Centre Tightens Monitoring of Agri Supply Chain Amid Global Uncertainty

The meeting assumes significance as India prepares for the upcoming Kharif sowing season, a crucial period that determines output of key crops such as paddy, pulses, oilseeds, and cotton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:08 IST
Centre Tightens Monitoring of Agri Supply Chain Amid Global Uncertainty
The Farmer ID initiative is expected to reduce leakages and ensure that subsidies and inputs reach genuine beneficiaries. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to shield India’s agriculture sector from global disruptions, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chaired a high-level review meeting and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of critical farm inputs while stepping up vigilance against market malpractices.

The meeting assumes significance as India prepares for the upcoming Kharif sowing season, a crucial period that determines output of key crops such as paddy, pulses, oilseeds, and cotton.

Focus on Crisis Preparedness and Farmer Protection

Highlighting the need for proactive governance, the Minister instructed senior officials to adopt a war-footing approach to safeguard farmers from the ripple effects of global instability, including supply chain disruptions and price volatility.

He emphasized that ensuring timely availability of inputs will be critical to maintaining agricultural productivity and farmer incomes.

Ensuring Fertilizer Availability and Transparent Distribution

A major focus of the meeting was the equitable and uninterrupted supply of fertilizers, a key concern during global supply uncertainties.

  • Officials have been directed to prevent shortages and streamline distribution systems

  • The rollout of ‘Farmer IDs’ will be expedited to enhance transparency and ensure targeted delivery

  • The Minister announced plans to engage with Chief Ministers and State Agriculture Ministers to strengthen coordination across states

The Farmer ID initiative is expected to reduce leakages and ensure that subsidies and inputs reach genuine beneficiaries.

Crackdown on Black Marketing and Hoarding

In a strong warning to market manipulators, Shri Chouhan ordered strict action against black marketing and hoarding of fertilizers and seeds.

  • States will be encouraged to intensify enforcement measures

  • Monitoring mechanisms will be strengthened to detect artificial shortages and price manipulation

This step aims to protect farmers from inflated input costs during a sensitive agricultural cycle.

Strengthening Seed Production and Supply Chains

The review also covered the availability of agro-chemicals and essential gases used in seed drying, which are critical for maintaining seed quality.

The Minister directed that:

  • There must be no disruption in seed production processes

  • Adequate supply of packaging materials, especially for milk and agricultural products, must be ensured

  • Close coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and other departments will be undertaken to prevent bottlenecks

This integrated approach is designed to secure the entire agricultural value chain—from production to distribution.

24x7 Monitoring Through Dedicated Special Cell

To ensure real-time oversight, the government has established a Special Cell for continuous monitoring of the agriculture sector.

  • The cell will track availability of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides

  • It will submit weekly reports directly to the Agriculture Minister

  • The mechanism will enable quick policy responses and corrective action

This marks a shift towards data-driven and responsive governance in agriculture.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Farmers

Concluding the meeting, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated the Centre’s commitment to ensuring that farmers receive all necessary inputs on time and at fair prices, despite global uncertainties.

With coordinated action, stricter enforcement, and enhanced monitoring, the government aims to stabilize agricultural supply chains, protect farmer interests, and ensure a successful Kharif season.

 

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