Left Menu

Government Tightens Grip on Foreign Contributions with New FCRA Amendment

The FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, aims to enhance oversight of foreign-funded organizations by creating a powerful authority to manage the assets of non-profits losing their licenses. It introduces procedural and penal changes to address misuse and ensure proper management of foreign contributions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:32 IST
Government Tightens Grip on Foreign Contributions with New FCRA Amendment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has introduced the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, aiming to tighten control over foreign-funded organizations. The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, seeks to establish a 'designated authority' to manage assets of non-profits losing their FCRA licenses.

This proposed legislation includes comprehensive frameworks for the supervision, management, and disposal of foreign contributions, addressing gaps in the current system. The bill outlines procedures for handling assets when an organization's FCRA registration lapses and rationalizes penalties, requiring prior central government approval for investigations into foreign funding misuse.

Opposing concerns have been met with assurances from the government, emphasizing that the bill targets those misusing foreign contributions for illicit activities. Additionally, it seeks to simplify investigation processes and implement strict timelines for fund utilization, enhancing accountability in managing foreign contributions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026