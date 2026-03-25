Government Tightens Grip on Foreign Contributions with New FCRA Amendment
The FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, aims to enhance oversight of foreign-funded organizations by creating a powerful authority to manage the assets of non-profits losing their licenses. It introduces procedural and penal changes to address misuse and ensure proper management of foreign contributions in India.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has introduced the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, aiming to tighten control over foreign-funded organizations. The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, seeks to establish a 'designated authority' to manage assets of non-profits losing their FCRA licenses.
This proposed legislation includes comprehensive frameworks for the supervision, management, and disposal of foreign contributions, addressing gaps in the current system. The bill outlines procedures for handling assets when an organization's FCRA registration lapses and rationalizes penalties, requiring prior central government approval for investigations into foreign funding misuse.
Opposing concerns have been met with assurances from the government, emphasizing that the bill targets those misusing foreign contributions for illicit activities. Additionally, it seeks to simplify investigation processes and implement strict timelines for fund utilization, enhancing accountability in managing foreign contributions in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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