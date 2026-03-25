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Odisha's Battle Against Maoists Nears End With Major Surrender

After three decades of conflict, Odisha's fight against Maoist insurgents is reaching its final stages with the recent surrender of five Naxals, including the notorious rebel Sukru Sodi. The state, having lost 239 security personnel, sees this development as a significant victory in restoring peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:35 IST
Odisha's Battle Against Maoists Nears End With Major Surrender
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Odisha's long-standing battle with Maoist insurgents is drawing to a close as five prominent Naxals, including the infamous Sukru alias Kosa Sodi, have surrendered. This development marks a crucial step in ending a conflict that has claimed the lives of 239 security personnel over three decades, according to senior police officials.

The surrender was formally acknowledged by Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda at the Police Reserve Ground in Phulbani. Panda expressed optimism that the relatively small number of remaining insurgents from Chhattisgarh might also agree to surrender soon, projecting a hopeful resolution by March 31.

This recent surrender is seen as a morale booster for ongoing anti-Naxal operations, with the ex-rebels deciding to abandon their armed struggle and integrate into mainstream society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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