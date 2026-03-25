Delhi Police Nabs Sharpshooters from Notorious Gang
Delhi Police arrested two alleged sharpshooters, Satender and Tarun, linked to the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang. Recovered were illegal firearms from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the duo planning a major crime in north Delhi. Both have histories of criminal activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have successfully arrested two alleged sharpshooters from the notorious Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang. The operation led to the recovery of several illegal firearms and ammunition.
The arrested individuals, Satender and Tarun alias Tori, were caught following a police operation based on intelligence regarding the movement of armed gang members in the Narela Industrial Area.
Police intercepted the pair and seized five illegal firearms, including pistols and country-made weapons. The accused are believed to have been planning a significant crime in outer-north Delhi and have previous criminal records.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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