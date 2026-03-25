Delhi Police Nabs Sharpshooters from Notorious Gang

The Delhi Police have successfully arrested two alleged sharpshooters from the notorious Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang. The operation led to the recovery of several illegal firearms and ammunition.

The arrested individuals, Satender and Tarun alias Tori, were caught following a police operation based on intelligence regarding the movement of armed gang members in the Narela Industrial Area.

Police intercepted the pair and seized five illegal firearms, including pistols and country-made weapons. The accused are believed to have been planning a significant crime in outer-north Delhi and have previous criminal records.

(With inputs from agencies.)