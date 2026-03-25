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Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Advisory on Vande Mataram

The Supreme Court rejected a plea objecting to the Ministry of Home Affairs' advisory on singing 'Vande Mataram', emphasizing its non-mandatory nature. Petitioners fear potential discrimination for not singing it, citing past precedents of non-compulsory patriotism. The court assured liberty to readdress if any penal consequences arise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:07 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Advisory on Vande Mataram
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging a recent advisory by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the singing of 'Vande Mataram' during official events and schools. The court emphasized that the circular is advisory, not mandatory, mitigating fears of potential discrimination for non-compliance.

CJI Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, clarified that the circular's use of the word 'may' signals its non-compulsory nature, aligning with past court precedents that patriotism cannot be enforced. Petitioners were assured the right to return to court should penal consequences be imposed later.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referenced constitutional duties to respect national symbols, but the court encountered arguments stressing individual conscience and tolerance. The bench maintained openness to future grievances that suggest any compulsory enforcement against the advisory.

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