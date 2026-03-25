Odisha's Victory: The Final Stage in the Fight Against Maoists

Odisha's battle against Maoists, spanning three decades, is reaching its conclusion. This week, five rebels, including the notorious Sukru Sodi, surrendered in Kandhamal, a senior official revealed.

Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda confirmed the event, highlighting a significant victory in the state's fight against the insurgency, which has claimed the lives of 239 security personnel.

Authorities are optimistic that the remaining Maoists, active in isolated parts of Kandhamal, will surrender by March 2026. The state encourages rebel integration into the mainstream, offering rehabilitation benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)