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Court Ruling: Jail Time Doesn't Eliminate Maintenance Obligations

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that serving jail time for unpaid maintenance does not absolve a husband of his responsibility to his wife and children. The court clarified that legal obligations to pay maintenance persist, and property may be attached for recovery if payments are not made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:10 IST
Court Ruling: Jail Time Doesn't Eliminate Maintenance Obligations
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  • India

The Allahabad High Court has clarified an important point regarding maintenance obligations. A recent order ruled that serving time in civil prison does not absolve a husband from his responsibility to pay maintenance to his wife and children.

Justice Praveen Kumar Giri stated that the principle of 'double jeopardy' does not apply, meaning that even after serving a jail term for failure to pay, the individual is still responsible for settling the debt. This ruling came during a case involving Hasina Khatoon, whose husband had failed to pay over Rs 2.64 lakh in arrears despite being jailed for non-payment.

The court directed that the pending amount, along with 6 percent interest, should be recovered, and authorized the attachment of the husband's property if necessary. This decision emphasizes that legal obligations under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, must be met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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