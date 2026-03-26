Foiled Plot: Arrests in Kuwait as Authorities Thwart Assassination Plans

In a dramatic counter-terrorism operation, six individuals were detained in Kuwait for allegedly plotting to assassinate the nation's leaders, as announced by the Ministry of Interior.

According to the ministry's statement, the implicated individuals are linked to the Hezbollah group, known to receive support from Iran. This intricate plot involved five Kuwaiti citizens, with authorities revealing the identification of 14 others who have fled, including Kuwaiti nationals, Iranians, and Lebanese participants.

The ministry reported that the arrested members have confessed to their roles in espionage and terrorist activities, with their cases promptly referred to the public prosecutor for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)