India’s Health Insurance Sector Surges Past ₹1.2 Lakh Crore; IRDAI Tightens Claim Timelines to Boost Patient Care

India’s health insurance sector is witnessing sustained expansion, with premium volumes crossing ₹1.2 lakh crore in FY 2024–25, reflecting rising healthcare awareness, expanding coverage, and increasing demand for financial protection against medical costs.

Growing at an annual rate of around 9%, the sector is becoming a critical pillar of India’s healthcare financing system—particularly as out-of-pocket medical expenses remain a major concern for households.

IRDAI Introduces Strict Timelines for Cashless Claims

To improve efficiency and reduce delays in treatment access, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has introduced mandatory timelines for cashless claim processing, a move aimed at strengthening patient trust and hospital coordination.

Under the new framework:

Cashless pre-authorization: Within 1 hour

Final authorization: Within 3 hours

These timelines are expected to significantly reduce waiting periods at hospitals, ensuring that patients can receive timely treatment without financial uncertainty.

Premium Growth Driven by Demographics and Coverage Expansion

The rise in health insurance premiums is attributed to multiple structural factors:

Ageing population, leading to higher risk coverage

Increased demand for comprehensive policies with enhanced features

Rising healthcare costs and medical inflation

Broader awareness and penetration of insurance products

IRDAI’s 2024 regulatory framework ensures that pricing remains:

Risk-based and actuarially sound

Subject to periodic review by appointed actuaries

Aligned with customer feedback and real-world data

This approach aims to balance affordability with sustainability for insurers.

Claims Settlement Improves to 87.5% in FY25

India’s health insurance system has shown improvement in claims settlement performance.

Claims Paid Ratio (by number of claims):

2022–23: 85.66%

2023–24: 82.46%

2024–25: 87.50%

The rebound in FY25 indicates stronger claim processing mechanisms and better compliance, though year-on-year fluctuations highlight ongoing operational challenges.

Grievance Redressal: 93% Cases Resolved

According to IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa portal:

1,37,361 grievances were reported in FY 2024–25

1,27,755 cases (93%) were resolved within the same year

This reflects improvements in consumer grievance handling systems, though the volume of complaints underscores the need for continued reforms.

Why Claims Get Rejected: Key Policy Constraints

Despite improvements, claim disallowances remain a concern, often due to policy-specific conditions such as:

Exhaustion of sum insured limits

Co-payment clauses

Policy sub-limits and deductibles

Room rent caps and proportionate deductions

Exclusion of non-medical expenses

Experts note that many rejections arise from lack of policy awareness among consumers, highlighting the need for clearer communication and transparency.

Policy Reforms Aim to Build Trust

IRDAI has undertaken several measures to:

Simplify policy terms and improve transparency

Standardise claims processes

Enhance digital monitoring and accountability

Strengthen policyholder protection mechanisms

These steps are intended to create a more reliable and consumer-friendly insurance ecosystem, especially as demand continues to grow.

The Bigger Picture: Health Insurance as a Growth Driver

India’s health insurance expansion aligns with broader trends:

Rising healthcare costs making insurance essential

Government push toward universal health coverage

Increasing role of private insurers in bridging coverage gaps

With the sector crossing ₹1.2 lakh crore and continuing to grow, it is poised to play a central role in India’s healthcare and financial security framework.

However, experts stress that sustained progress will depend on: