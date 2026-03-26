Infosys Accelerates Expansion with Strategic Acquisitions in Healthcare and Insurance Sectors
Infosys plans to acquire healthcare company Optimum Healthcare IT and insurance consulting technology company Stratus for about Rs 5260 crore. The acquisitions aim to enhance Infosys' capabilities in healthcare and insurance sectors, leveraging advanced technology and deep industry insights to drive digital transformation and global expansion.
- Country:
- India
Infosys has announced a substantial expansion of its operations with the proposed acquisition of two major entities: Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus. The combined cost of these strategic acquisitions is pegged at approximately Rs 5,260 crore, marking a significant investment in the healthcare and insurance sectors.
The acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT, known for its extensive experience in healthcare digital transformation, is priced at up to USD 465 million. This move underscores Infosys' commitment to deepening its role in healthcare, leveraging Optimum's expertise to foster advancements in clinical and operational analytics.
Acquiring Stratus, for up to USD 95 million, aligns with Infosys' goal to amplify its influence in the property and casualty insurance industry. Stratus' proficiency in AI-powered digital transformations promises to drive substantial improvements in global insurance practices. These acquisitions collectively position Infosys as a formidable player in both sectors, poised for future growth and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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