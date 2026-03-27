MeitY Launches Blockchain & Web3 Startup Challenge; Offers ₹50 Lakh Incentives for Citizen-Centric Governance Solutions

In a major push to harness emerging technologies for public service delivery, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched a “Startup Challenge to develop Citizen-Centric Innovative Solutions using Blockchain and Web3.”

The initiative aims to position India at the forefront of Blockchain-driven governance, while empowering startups to build secure, transparent, and scalable digital public infrastructure.

Structured Incentives to Drive Innovation

The challenge is designed as a four-stage evaluation and funding pipeline, supporting startups from ideation to real-world deployment:

Stage 1 (Ideation to Proof of Concept): Up to 40 teams selected ₹1.5 lakh each

Stage 2 (PoC to Minimum Viable Product): Up to 30 teams ₹4 lakh each

Stage 3 (MVP to Deployment): Up to 20 teams ₹10 lakh each

Stage 4 (Pilot Implementation): Up to 10 winning teams ₹50 lakh each to deploy solutions in governance



The challenge focuses on permissioned blockchain systems, ensuring secure and controlled data sharing suitable for government use cases.

Driving Real-World Governance Applications

MeitY has already demonstrated the potential of blockchain through several live and pilot implementations:

Judiciary Chain

Uses blockchain to securely record judicial data and documents

Pilot implemented at: Supreme Court of India Karnataka High Court

Covers bail orders and judgments, ensuring transparency and tamper-proof records

Aushada (Karnataka)

Blockchain-enabled system for tracking medicine supply chains

Records: Drug movement Quality checks

Deployed on the National Blockchain Framework (NBF)

Enhances transparency and accountability in public healthcare logistics

Praamaanik

Blockchain-based platform to verify authenticity of mobile applications

Stores app origin details directly from developers

Integrated with M-Kavach-2 security app for citizen verification

Currently operational with 14 citizen-centric applications onboarded from Madhya Pradesh

Strengthening Digital Trust and Governance

These initiatives reflect a broader strategy to:

Build tamper-proof digital records

Enhance citizen trust in digital services

Prevent fraud and data manipulation

Enable secure inter-departmental data sharing

Blockchain’s core strengths—immutability, transparency, and decentralisation—make it particularly suited for sectors like:

Judiciary

Healthcare supply chains

Digital identity and app verification

Boosting India’s Web3 Startup Ecosystem

The Startup Challenge is expected to:

Encourage deep-tech entrepreneurship in Blockchain and Web3

Provide startups with government use cases and real deployment opportunities

Foster public-private collaboration in digital governance

With India already home to one of the world’s largest startup ecosystems, the initiative could accelerate the development of globally competitive Web3 solutions.

Government’s Vision for Future-Ready Digital Infrastructure

The programme aligns with India’s broader digital vision, including:

Digital India

Development of secure digital public infrastructure (DPI)

Adoption of emerging technologies in governance

The information was shared in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Shri Jitin Prasada, highlighting the government’s focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies for citizen-centric service delivery.

The Road Ahead

As governments worldwide explore blockchain for governance, India’s structured approach—combining policy support, funding, and real-world pilots—positions it as a potential leader in Blockchain-enabled public administration.

The Startup Challenge could serve as a catalyst for: