General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Odisha Visit

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff, is currently on a strategic visit to Odisha. During his time in the state, he met with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Lok Bhavan, where they also toured Atal Van, a park dedicated to national pride and the memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Highlighting their meeting, Governor Kambhampati shared their engagements on a social media platform, praising the army's recent success in Operation Sindoor. He noted the T-55 battle tank at Atal Van, a symbol of the Indian Army's role in the historic 1971 war.

In addition to his meeting in Bhubaneswar, General Dwivedi's schedule includes a visit to the 20th Infantry Battalion (TA), and he is set to travel to Puri and Gopalpur. During these visits, he will assess training infrastructure and operational readiness at key military facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)