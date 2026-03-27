Hefty Penalties for Slum Act Violations Proposed

The Centre is set to impose stricter penalties under the Slum Areas (Improvement and Clearance) Act, 1956, with fines reaching up to Rs 10,000 for each violation. Current penalties only extend to a fine of Rs 1,000 or three months of imprisonment.

The new proposals were introduced as part of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, as announced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha.

This comprehensive bill seeks to amend 79 central acts, totaling 784 provisions. The amendments aim to decriminalize 717 provisions for business ease and modify 67 provisions to improve living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)