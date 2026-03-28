Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Son

A fatal accident occurred when a speeding tractor-trolley collided with a motorcycle in Chand Samad village, resulting in the deaths of Mamta, aged 50, and her 18-year-old son, Tanish Bhati. The driver fled, leaving behind the vehicle as police initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:03 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Son
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane collided with a motorcycle, killing a 50-year-old woman and her son near Chand Samad village. The incident unfolded on Friday night under the Kotwali police station jurisdiction, officials reported.

According to Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav, the victims, identified as Mamta and her son Tanish Bhati, 18, were struck head-on. They were hurried to a local hospital where sadly, doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled on foot, abandoning the vehicle. Authorities have taken custody of the tractor-trolley and are actively searching for the runaway driver in connection with the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogue: Ukraine and UAE Discuss Security Cooperation

Diplomatic Dialogue: Ukraine and UAE Discuss Security Cooperation

 Ukraine
2
Delhi Congress Vigilant in Protecting Voter Rights

Delhi Congress Vigilant in Protecting Voter Rights

 India
3
Tragedy in Indore: Young Life Lost in Car Fire

Tragedy in Indore: Young Life Lost in Car Fire

 India
4
EU and US Forge Positive Trade Talks

EU and US Forge Positive Trade Talks

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026