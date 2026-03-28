Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Son

A speeding tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane collided with a motorcycle, killing a 50-year-old woman and her son near Chand Samad village. The incident unfolded on Friday night under the Kotwali police station jurisdiction, officials reported.

According to Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav, the victims, identified as Mamta and her son Tanish Bhati, 18, were struck head-on. They were hurried to a local hospital where sadly, doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled on foot, abandoning the vehicle. Authorities have taken custody of the tractor-trolley and are actively searching for the runaway driver in connection with the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)