Capture of a Key Terrorist Handler Signals Major Breakthrough

In a significant security breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested Shabir Ahmed Lone, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba handler, from the Ghazipur area. Described as a 'hardcore terrorist,' Lone is believed to have established connections with operatives working on behalf of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to law enforcement officials, Lone, also known by his alias 'Kashmiri,' is a Srinagar resident wanted for his involvement with a recently exposed terror module. This module was responsible for pasting anti-national posters in Delhi and Kolkata, an operation allegedly conducted under the coordination of ISI handlers.

Lone's arrest comes after a targeted operation on March 29, where officials seized foreign currency and a Nepalese SIM card from him, suggesting cross-border coordination. This arrest is a significant stride in dismantling a pan-India network aimed at reviving terror activities, exploiting immigration networks, and forging identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)