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Delhi Congress Vigilant in Protecting Voter Rights

The Delhi Congress plans to closely monitor the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, pledging to protect voter rights. Party president Devender Yadav, serving as a booth-level agent, addressed agents about preventing wrongful deletions. The Congress aims to ensure accurate and fair voter registration across the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:10 IST
Delhi Congress Vigilant in Protecting Voter Rights
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The Delhi Congress has pledged to maintain vigilance during the upcoming Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, emphasizing its commitment to protecting voter rights across the national capital. The party has specifically targeted preventing any eligible voter from being mistakenly disenfranchised.

In a meeting at Badli village, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, who personally acts as a booth-level agent, instructed booth-level personnel to ensure the fair conduct of the revision process. He highlighted discrepancies found during preliminary checks, such as eligible voters being incorrectly marked for deletion.

Yadav asserted that the Congress had deployed trained booth level agents at over 11,834 booths to oversee the revision exercise effectively. The party remains committed to rectifying any errors and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral rolls.

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