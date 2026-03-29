Security Concerns Hinder Religious Ceremonies in Jerusalem's Old City
Israeli police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem from marking Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, citing security concerns due to the Iran war. The action disrupted religious observances for Easter, Ramadan, and Passover, drawing international criticism. Restoration of religious activities is being organized.
Security concerns linked to the ongoing war with Iran led Israeli police to block the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem from observing Palm Sunday services at the historical Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The incident marked the first time in centuries that church leaders were unable to conduct the service.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the action aimed solely at ensuring safety. All holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City have been closed since the war's outset, restricting large gatherings due to lack of emergency access. International leaders have criticized the measures for limiting religious practices during key festivals.
As global leaders voiced their disapproval, Israeli officials planned accommodations to allow future worship under secure conditions. Despite inconsistencies in enforcement, some religious activities and sites have remained accessible, picturing a complex dynamic of safety and worship in Jerusalem amidst wartime tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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