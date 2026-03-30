Push for Sikkim's Independent Bar Council

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba has made a compelling request to Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, advocating for the creation of a separate bar council specifically for Sikkim's legal community.

Currently, the state's legal fraternity is included under a broader jurisdictional umbrella that encompasses Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, a setup Subba argues is fraught with practical challenges.

He emphasized that a dedicated bar council would enhance governance, improve legal representation, and ultimately provide better access to justice for the people of Sikkim.