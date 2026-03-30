Push for Sikkim's Independent Bar Council
Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba has urged the Law Minister to establish a separate bar council for Sikkim. Currently, Sikkim's legal community falls under the jurisdiction of a broader council which includes other northeastern states. Subba highlighted the necessity for a dedicated council to improve legal services in Sikkim.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-03-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba has made a compelling request to Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, advocating for the creation of a separate bar council specifically for Sikkim's legal community.
Currently, the state's legal fraternity is included under a broader jurisdictional umbrella that encompasses Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, a setup Subba argues is fraught with practical challenges.
He emphasized that a dedicated bar council would enhance governance, improve legal representation, and ultimately provide better access to justice for the people of Sikkim.