Fifth Arrest in Czech Arson Case Amid International Intrigue

A public prosecutor confirmed the arrest of a fifth individual connected to the arson at a Czech optics and drone factory. Authorities had previously detained four others, including an Egyptian man and a Czech woman, on terrorism charges related to the March 20 blaze.

The Prague high public prosecutor's office on Monday disclosed the latest detention without providing specific details, as a U.S. citizen was also linked to the attack. Lawyers for some suspects have claimed alibis for their clients, casting uncertainty on the allegations.

A pro-Palestinian group claimed responsibility, alleging the factory's Israeli ties, which the company refutes, declaring planned collaborations were not realized. LPP Holding exports drones to Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)