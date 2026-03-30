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Fifth Arrest in Czech Arson Case Amid International Intrigue

A fifth suspect was detained over an arson attack on a Czech optics and drone factory, linked to a pro-Palestinian group. Authorities have charged an Egyptian man and a Czech woman with terrorism, while another suspect is identified as a U.S. citizen. Investigations continue as the company claims ties with Israel weren't executed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:42 IST
Fifth Arrest in Czech Arson Case Amid International Intrigue
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  • Czechia

A public prosecutor confirmed the arrest of a fifth individual connected to the arson at a Czech optics and drone factory. Authorities had previously detained four others, including an Egyptian man and a Czech woman, on terrorism charges related to the March 20 blaze.

The Prague high public prosecutor's office on Monday disclosed the latest detention without providing specific details, as a U.S. citizen was also linked to the attack. Lawyers for some suspects have claimed alibis for their clients, casting uncertainty on the allegations.

A pro-Palestinian group claimed responsibility, alleging the factory's Israeli ties, which the company refutes, declaring planned collaborations were not realized. LPP Holding exports drones to Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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