CPI(M) Demands Reversal of FCRA Bill: A Threat to Federalism?

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for the withdrawal of the proposed Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill, 2026, citing concerns over excessive government control and potential threats to India's federal structure.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby expressed deep concerns, highlighting that the amendments could enable executive overreach in regulating foreign contributions, which may severely impact civil society organizations.

Baby raised alarms over provisions granting a 'Designated Authority' extensive powers to control NGO assets and requiring state governments to seek Union consent for investigations. He contends that these measures undermine constitutional morality and democratic principles, calling for consultation with civil society and legal experts on future regulatory frameworks.