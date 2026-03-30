Mexican President Vows Action After Another Death in U.S. ICE Detention

In a recent development, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans to introduce stricter measures after the death of a Mexican national held in a U.S. immigration detention center.

The tragic incident, highlighted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), marks the 14th Mexican death in ICE custody for the year 2026, based on figures from the Mexican government.

President Sheinbaum, during her morning briefing, stated, "We're now going to take further action," emphasizing a commitment to protest another tragic loss of a Mexican citizen in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)