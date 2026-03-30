LIC Branches to Stay Open on Mahavir Jayanti for Premium Payments

In a bid to ensure convenience for policyholders, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) branches nationwide will remain operational on March 31, coinciding with the Mahavir Jayanti public holiday. This decision allows customers to deposit their premiums seamlessly without altering their schedules.

The operation of LIC branches on this public holiday comes in response to an advisory dated March 25, 2026, issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The authorities aim to prevent any inconvenience that could befall policyholders due to the holiday, ensuring that all transactions proceed smoothly.

The branches will function during their regular hours on March 31, maintaining usual working routines to accommodate the needs of LIC's widespread clientele. This approach underscores the organization's commitment to customer service, adapting its operations to better serve the community.