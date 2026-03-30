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Digital Census Revolution: Confidentiality and Innovation in India's Population Count

India's 16th Census introduces digital data collection and self-enumeration to ensure efficiency and confidentiality. Led by Registrar General Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, the process emphasizes security and confidentiality of individual data. Caste information collection is planned for future phases, with strict measures ensuring data is strictly used for statistical purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:55 IST
Digital Census Revolution: Confidentiality and Innovation in India's Population Count
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  • India

India is poised to embark on its groundbreaking 16th Census, embracing the digital era with new methodologies to enhance accuracy and privacy. Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, confirmed that digital data collection and self-enumeration would revolutionize the historic exercise, ensuring confidentiality under Section 15 of the Census Act.

Highlighting the significance of security and confidentiality, Narayan addressed concerns about data misuse, assuring that individual data will be strictly confidential, with aggregate data employed solely for statistical purposes. Rigorous protocols are in place, including double-layered verification, to maintain data integrity and prevent mishandling.

Additionally, Narayan discussed the forthcoming inclusion of caste data, stressing that this phase will commence after thorough evaluations. The decade-long awaited Census, delayed by Covid-19, will deploy about 30 lakh personnel wielding digital devices to gather essential demographic information, shaping future policies.

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