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Bihar Acts Swiftly to Ensure Essential Supplies Amidst West Asia Conflict

Bihar's Crisis Management Group, led by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, met to address the state's situation amidst the West Asia conflict. The group reviewed measures for essential supply maintenance, instructed preparatory actions for piped natural gas connections, and emphasized efforts to prevent LPG supply disruptions and illegal hoarding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:04 IST
Bihar Acts Swiftly to Ensure Essential Supplies Amidst West Asia Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit spearheaded the inaugural meeting of the state's Crisis Management Group, urgently addressing the maintenance of essential supplies during the West Asia conflict.

The government swiftly formed the CMG to oversee the availability of key resources, protect migrant worker interests, and align state responses to potential conflict repercussions. Discussions revealed concerns over delayed natural gas connections across 14 districts, prompting a strategic action plan for expedited project management.

Priorities outlined included clearing LPG supply backlogs, conducting petrol pump inspections, and maintaining service for welfare programs. To combat black marketing, a stringent zero-tolerance policy was emphasized, alongside directives for legal action against offenders. Authorities will provide helplines and manage migrant workforces, with CMG slated for weekly reviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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