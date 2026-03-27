Government Boosts LPG Supply to Fuel Industrial Growth

The central government has taken decisive action to address the industrial demand for LPG by increasing state allocations by 20%. This significant boost raises the commercial LPG supply quota to 70% of the pre-war demand, aiming to sustain key manufacturing industries.

Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal, in his directive to state chief secretaries, emphasized the importance of this allocation for labor-intensive industries. The additional supply will prioritize sectors such as steel, automobiles, textiles, dyes, chemicals, and plastics— industries that form the backbone of the economy.

This latest measure ensures that essential sectors receive the necessary resources to continue production and meet their industrial requirements, thus maintaining economic stability and growth.