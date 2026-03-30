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Rising Natural Gas Prices Impact Fertiliser Subsidies Amidst West Asia Conflict

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has led to a significant 60% rise in natural gas prices, affecting fertiliser production and increasing the government's subsidy burden. Despite higher costs, the government ensures fertilisers remain available at current prices. Efforts are underway to diversify suppliers and stabilize production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:29 IST
Rising Natural Gas Prices Impact Fertiliser Subsidies Amidst West Asia Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

The conflict in West Asia has caused natural gas prices to surge by 60%, creating challenges for India's fertiliser industry and increasing the government's subsidy obligations. With energy supply lines disrupted, natural gas, crucial for nitrogen-based fertilisers, is meeting only 80% of demand, necessitating spot market purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Aparna S Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Department of Fertilisers, confirmed that India possesses sufficient fertiliser stocks for the upcoming Kharif season despite the volatile situation. The Gulf region, previously meeting substantial portions of India's urea, DAP, and LNG demands, remains affected, driving up input costs.

To counteract supply cuts, gas availability to urea plants has been increased. While ensuring farmers receive fertilisers at stable prices, the government is diversifying imports from countries beyond the Gulf. Cooperative measures have been implemented to monitor supply chains and manage hoarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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