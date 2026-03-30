Left Menu

PACL Ponzi Scam: Massive Restitution of Rs 15,000 Crore in Justice Lodha Committee Initiative

The Enforcement Directorate announced the recovery of over Rs 15,000 crore in assets linked to the PACL Ponzi scam. This restitution, ordered by a special court, aims to compensate investors defrauded by PACL Ltd. The scam, led by the late Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, defrauded investors of approximately Rs 48,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:09 IST
PACL Ponzi Scam: Massive Restitution of Rs 15,000 Crore in Justice Lodha Committee Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made significant strides in the PACL Ponzi scam investigation, recovering assets valued at over Rs 15,000 crore, now returned to a Supreme Court-appointed committee. This move seeks to repay investors swindled by the Chandigarh-based PACL (Pearls Group) in a fraud estimated at Rs 48,000 crore.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court ordered the restitution of 455 immovable properties, marking a crucial step toward refunding lakhs of investors. The special court's directive follows an ongoing probe by the ED since 2016, initiated by a CBI case against PACL Ltd and its late promoter, Nirmal Singh Bhangoo.

The ED is committed to continuing its investigation and recovering all fraudulent proceeds to return them to the rightful investors. The scam operated under the guise of selling and developing agricultural land, collecting more than Rs 60,000 crore from unsuspecting investors nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Women Congress Stages Protest Against Soaring LPG Prices

Delhi Women Congress Stages Protest Against Soaring LPG Prices

 India
2
Cricket Chaos: Swanepoel's Sudden Departure Sparks Controversy

Cricket Chaos: Swanepoel's Sudden Departure Sparks Controversy

 South Africa
3
Trump Threatens Destruction in Iran Conflict Amid Rising Tensions and Energy Crisis

Trump Threatens Destruction in Iran Conflict Amid Rising Tensions and Energy...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gruesome Crime: Navy Officer Arrested for Chilling Murder and Dismemberment in Visakhapatnam

Gruesome Crime: Navy Officer Arrested for Chilling Murder and Dismemberment ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026