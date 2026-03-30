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Amit Shah's Landmark Address on Naxal Elimination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Home Minister Amit Shah's Lok Sabha speech addressing the Naxal problem. Shah declared the nation Naxal-free and criticized past Congress efforts. Modi emphasized tackling Maoist ideology to foster development. Shah accused Congress of Naxal sympathies. The debate anticipates the 2026 deadline to end Left-Wing Extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:40 IST
Amit Shah's Landmark Address on Naxal Elimination
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  • India

In a standout speech in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah articulated a decisive stance on the Naxalite issue, promptly earning accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The address, aimed at highlighting the government's efforts over the last decade, underscores a declared deadline to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism by 2026.

In his remarks, Shah asserted the nation has effectively dismantled the operational structure of the Maoists, thus declaring the country Naxal-free. His speech further alleged that lackluster action from the Congress party allowed extremism to perpetuate, with accusations pointed towards Rahul Gandhi for alleged sympathies with Naxal proponents.

Shah referenced historical support for the Naxalite cause, tracing it back to former prime minister Indira Gandhi. With a focus on counteracting Maoist influence, both Modi and Shah remain committed to extending development into formerly afflicted regions, promoting a vision of peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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