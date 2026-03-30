Elderly Protest: Pensioners Demand Long-Overdue Dues

Hundreds of pensioners gathered at Chaura Maidan near the Vidhan Sabha, voicing their frustrations over pending financial dues. Rallying under the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Executive Committee, they called attention to unpaid gratuity, leave encashment, and a 13 percent dearness allowance.

The protesters highlighted a substantial gap, with dues dating back to retirees from January 2016 through January 2022. Additionally, they cited outstanding arrears spanning 44 months and medical bills in crores that have been kept on hold for over three years.

The demonstrators expressed their ordeal, noting that many have served for over 40 years only to face financial neglect at their age. This has compelled them to come forward in protest, seeking justice for their long-standing entitlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)