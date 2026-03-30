Panic in Rajasansi: The Mysterious Night Boom

In a startling incident, Amritsar Rural Police have begun probing a loud explosion-like sound reported by villagers in the Rajasansi region on the night between Sunday and Monday.

The mysterious noise, which has triggered panic among the local population, was heard near the Bhindi-Saidhan police station. Fortunately, no damage to life or property has been noted, as per police reports.

Authorities have deployed various teams, including forensic experts, to unearth the cause of the sound. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the locality. This investigation is particularly significant given previous grenade attacks targeting police stations in Punjab.