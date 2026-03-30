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Panic in Rajasansi: The Mysterious Night Boom

Amritsar Rural Police are investigating a loud explosion-like sound reported by villagers in the Rajasansi area. The incident occurred at night, causing panic, but no damage or casualties have been reported. Police forensic teams are examining the scene and checking CCTV footage, amid past instances of grenade attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:43 IST
Panic in Rajasansi: The Mysterious Night Boom
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  • India

In a startling incident, Amritsar Rural Police have begun probing a loud explosion-like sound reported by villagers in the Rajasansi region on the night between Sunday and Monday.

The mysterious noise, which has triggered panic among the local population, was heard near the Bhindi-Saidhan police station. Fortunately, no damage to life or property has been noted, as per police reports.

Authorities have deployed various teams, including forensic experts, to unearth the cause of the sound. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the locality. This investigation is particularly significant given previous grenade attacks targeting police stations in Punjab.

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