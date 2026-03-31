CPI(M) Challenges FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026: A Fight for Constitutional Morality

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), has demanded the withdrawal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, voicing concerns over its impact on constitutional morality and federalism.

In a stern letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party general secretary MA Baby criticized the bill for granting excessive control to the government. Baby highlighted that the bill's provisions could unfairly target NGOs, especially those advocating for human rights and environmental protection.

Citing a growing trend of regulatory amendments since 2016, which have made NGO operations increasingly difficult, CPI(M) insists on rescinding the bill. They urge for a transparent regulatory framework that respects constitutional freedoms and involves consultations with stakeholders, including civil society, minority institutions, and legal experts.