Fatal Morning Walk: Retired Brigadier Caught in Nightclub Dispute Crossfire
A retired Army brigadier in Dehradun was fatally shot during a morning walk after being caught in crossfire between two groups disputing a nightclub bill. The 'Zen-G' nightclub owner and others have been arrested, and several suspects remain on the run.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A retired Army brigadier was shot and killed during his morning walk in Dehradun after a nightclub dispute turned violent, police reported.
Authorities have arrested four individuals, including the owner of 'Zen-G' nightclub, which has been sealed following the incident. The nightclub was reportedly operating illegally through the night.
The shooting stemmed from a dispute over a reduced bill, leading to an altercation and subsequent chase. Several suspects are still at large, sparking ongoing police efforts to detain them.
(With inputs from agencies.)