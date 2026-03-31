Fatal Morning Walk: Retired Brigadier Caught in Nightclub Dispute Crossfire

A retired Army brigadier was shot and killed during his morning walk in Dehradun after a nightclub dispute turned violent, police reported.

Authorities have arrested four individuals, including the owner of 'Zen-G' nightclub, which has been sealed following the incident. The nightclub was reportedly operating illegally through the night.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute over a reduced bill, leading to an altercation and subsequent chase. Several suspects are still at large, sparking ongoing police efforts to detain them.

(With inputs from agencies.)