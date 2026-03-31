Escalating Tensions: UN Peacekeepers and Civilians Caught in Lebanon-Israel Crossfire

In an alarming escalation of violence, three United Nations peacekeepers from Indonesia have been killed in two separate incidents in southern Lebanon. This follows a weekend of Israeli strikes that also claimed the lives of Lebanese journalists and medics, amid ongoing hostilities in the region.

Two peacekeepers died Monday when an unexplained explosion destroyed their vehicle near Bani Hayyan, with two more soldiers injured, according to UNIFIL. Earlier, another Indonesian soldier was killed on Sunday by a projectile explosion in Adchit al-Qusayr village, marking the first UN casualty since the current conflict began in March.

The situation has prompted international condemnation, with Indonesia decrying the attacks on its citizens as unacceptable. Simultaneously, Israel continues operations against Hezbollah, who are accused of using civilian disguises. Tensions remain high along the volatile demarcation line, where UNIFIL maintains a monitoring presence to oversee ceasefire agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)