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Controversy Surrounds Trump's Planned White House Ballroom

The U.S. military is upgrading White House facilities with a new East Wing under Trump's order, including a $400 million ballroom. Critics object due to lack of federal reviews and historical concerns. Trump cites security upgrades such as a drone-proof roof amid ongoing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 01:05 IST
Controversy Surrounds Trump's Planned White House Ballroom
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The U.S. military has embarked on a significant upgrade of White House facilities, a move that includes the development of a new East Wing under President Donald Trump's directive. The centerpiece of this project is a $400 million ballroom, sparking controversy and criticism from various quarters.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt declined to reveal further details on the military's upgrades, while President Trump highlighted advanced security features such as bulletproof glass and a drone-proof roof for the new facility. The ballroom will replace the demolished East Wing and doubles as a shelter for a massive complex being constructed underneath it.

This development has invited criticism from lawmakers, historians, and preservationists, who express concerns over the lack of federal review and public commentary prior to the demolition. The National Capital Planning Commission will soon vote on the proposed changes as the debate continues over this significant alteration to the presidential residence.

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