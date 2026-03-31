Controversial Death Penalty Law for Palestinians Passed in Israel

In a recent controversial move, Israel's parliament has passed legislation mandating the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks in military courts. This law, which targets individuals suspected of aiming to 'end Israel's existence,' has sparked international backlash, with critics alleging discriminatory intentions.

The law stipulates that executions by hanging must occur within 90 days of sentencing, offering limited options for clemency. Opponents argue this intensifies an already tense and volatile situation in the region, compounding rising violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians.

Pushed forward by Prime Minister Netanyahu's far-right allies, the legislation has drawn criticism both domestically and internationally, including from human rights groups and foreign governments, raising concerns about Israel's democratic principles and treatment of minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)