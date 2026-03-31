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Controversial Death Penalty Law for Palestinians Passed in Israel

Israel's parliament passed a law mandating the death penalty for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks, facing widespread criticism for its perceived discriminatory nature. The legislation, spearheaded by far-right allies of Prime Minister Netanyahu, intensifies international scrutiny amid ongoing conflict and violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 03:40 IST
Controversial Death Penalty Law for Palestinians Passed in Israel
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In a recent controversial move, Israel's parliament has passed legislation mandating the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks in military courts. This law, which targets individuals suspected of aiming to 'end Israel's existence,' has sparked international backlash, with critics alleging discriminatory intentions.

The law stipulates that executions by hanging must occur within 90 days of sentencing, offering limited options for clemency. Opponents argue this intensifies an already tense and volatile situation in the region, compounding rising violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians.

Pushed forward by Prime Minister Netanyahu's far-right allies, the legislation has drawn criticism both domestically and internationally, including from human rights groups and foreign governments, raising concerns about Israel's democratic principles and treatment of minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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