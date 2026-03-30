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Opposition Slam on New Legislation Against SC Verdict

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha criticized the government for introducing legislation to counteract a Supreme Court judgement intended to reduce the deputation of IPS officers in the Central Armed Police Force. The discussion took place over The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:24 IST
Opposition Slam on New Legislation Against SC Verdict
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In a heated session, Rajya Sabha opposition members have lambasted the government's attempt to overturn a Supreme Court judgement. The focus of their ire was a new legislation called The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026.

The opposition accused the government of undermining judicial authority by seeking to reverse a decision that aimed to progressively cut down on the deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

Notable opposition voices included DMK's Tiruchi Siva and AAP's Sanjay Singh, who ardently spoke against the bill while taking part in the Upper House debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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