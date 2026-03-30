Opposition Slam on New Legislation Against SC Verdict

In a heated session, Rajya Sabha opposition members have lambasted the government's attempt to overturn a Supreme Court judgement. The focus of their ire was a new legislation called The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026.

The opposition accused the government of undermining judicial authority by seeking to reverse a decision that aimed to progressively cut down on the deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

Notable opposition voices included DMK's Tiruchi Siva and AAP's Sanjay Singh, who ardently spoke against the bill while taking part in the Upper House debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)