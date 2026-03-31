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Controversial Death Penalty Law Sparks International Criticism

The U.N. rights chief criticized Israel for a new law making death by hanging a default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts. The legislation, passed by parliament, violates international humanitarian law, raises due process concerns, and lacks provisions for pardon or appeals, urging its immediate repeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:03 IST
Controversial Death Penalty Law Sparks International Criticism
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The United Nations' top human rights official has called on Israel to abolish a newly enacted law that mandates death by hanging for Palestinians found guilty in military courts of fatal attacks. The legislation has been condemned for breaching international humanitarian law.

Volker Turk, the U.N. rights chief, expressed grave concerns over the potential violations of due process and the discriminatory nature of the law. He urged its swift repeal in a statement distributed to members of the press.

The contentious law, ratified by Israel's parliament this past Monday, fails to allow discretionary pardons and mandates executions within 90 days, Turk noted, highlighting its discordance with Israel's legal commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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