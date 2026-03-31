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Supreme Court Sides with Counselor in Colorado Conversion Therapy Legislation Dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Christian counselor challenging a Colorado law that banned conversion therapy for minors. This decision, which reverses a lower court ruling, highlights the debate between free speech rights and state authority to regulate healthcare practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:39 IST
Supreme Court Sides with Counselor in Colorado Conversion Therapy Legislation Dispute
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The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling on Tuesday, supporting a challenge to a Colorado statute prohibiting the use of conversion therapy by psychotherapists on LGBT minors. The 8-1 decision favored Kaley Chiles, a Christian licensed counselor, who argued the ban violated the First Amendment's free speech provisions.

The Colorado law, signed by Democratic Governor Jared Polis in 2019, sought to restrict practices deemed unsafe by medical professionals, despite support from the Trump administration in the challenge. More than two dozen states have similar bans. The ruling may set a precedent in balancing state governance and constitutional protections.

This case joins a series of legal challenges around LGBT issues, with future Supreme Court decisions anticipated on related matters, including transgender athlete participation in gender-specific sports. Such rulings continue to influence the judicial landscape surrounding sexual orientation and gender identity in America.

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