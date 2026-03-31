Kerala polls: BJP manifesto promises high speed railway network connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala polls: BJP manifesto promises high speed railway network connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur.
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