EU Raises Concerns Over Israel's New Death Penalty Law
The European Union has expressed concern over Israel's recent legislation that enforces death by hanging for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks. A EU Commission spokesperson criticized the move, urging Israel to adhere to previous commitments and international law principles, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:59 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has voiced strong objections to Israel's recent decision to implement death by hanging as a default sentence for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks in military courts.
In a briefing, an EU Commission spokesperson described the legislation as a 'clear step backwards' and urged Israel to maintain its commitment to international law and democratic principles.
The spokesperson further declared that there would be no speculation on potential actions from the EU Commission concerning Israel's legislative measure, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Death Penalty Law for Palestinians Passed in Israel
Israel's Controversial Death Penalty Law for Palestinians Sparks Global Outcry
Israel's parliament passes a law imposing the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis, reports AP.
Netanyahu Expands Security Buffer in Lebanon
Diplomat KP Fabian: Trump, Netanyahu Must Act to End Middle East Conflict