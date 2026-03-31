India Emerges as Global Leader in Biodiversity Compliance, Accounts for 56% of Nagoya Protocol Certificates

India has cemented its position as a global leader in biodiversity governance, issuing more than 56% of the world’s Internationally Recognized Certificates of Compliance (IRCCs) under the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit-sharing (ABS), according to the latest data from the ABS Clearing-House.

With 3,561 IRCCs issued out of a global total of 6,311, India stands far ahead of all other nations, reflecting its robust regulatory framework and commitment to the fair and equitable use of biological resources.

Global Gap Widens: India Leads by a Wide Margin

Despite 142 countries being registered on the ABS Clearing-House platform, only 34 countries have issued IRCCs so far, underscoring the implementation gap globally.

India’s leadership is evident when compared with other countries:

France: 964 certificates

Spain: 320

Argentina: 257

Panama: 156

Kenya: 144

This stark contrast highlights India’s proactive approach in operationalizing the Nagoya Protocol, which aims to ensure that benefits arising from genetic resources are shared fairly with provider countries and communities.

What Are IRCCs and Why They Matter

IRCCs are critical instruments under the Nagoya Protocol, serving as:

Official proof that Prior Informed Consent (PIC) has been obtained

Evidence that Mutually Agreed Terms (MAT) have been established between users and providers

Once issued, these certificates are uploaded to the ABS Clearing-House, a global transparency platform that tracks the utilization of genetic resources.

From pharmaceutical research and biotechnology innovation to agriculture and cosmetics, IRCCs ensure that benefits—monetary or non-monetary—are shared equitably, particularly with indigenous communities and biodiversity-rich nations.

Strong Domestic Framework Driving Global Leadership

India’s performance is rooted in its well-established legal and institutional ecosystem under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, which operationalizes ABS principles through a multi-tiered structure:

National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) at the central level

State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) and Union Territory Councils

Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) at the grassroots level

This decentralized yet coordinated system has enabled:

Efficient processing of access applications

Strong compliance monitoring

Effective engagement with local communities

Experts attribute India’s success to streamlined procedures, digital tracking mechanisms, and institutional clarity, which have reduced bottlenecks often seen in other countries.

Strategic Importance: Linking Biodiversity with Innovation

IRCCs are not merely regulatory tools—they are central to balancing biodiversity conservation with economic development.

By ensuring transparent access and benefit-sharing, India is:

Encouraging responsible research and innovation

Protecting traditional knowledge systems

Promoting bio-economy growth

India’s biodiversity—one of the richest in the world—supports sectors such as:

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Agriculture and food systems

Cosmetics and wellness industries

Global Context: Rising Focus on Biodiversity Governance

The Nagoya Protocol, adopted under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), has gained renewed importance amid global efforts to:

Halt biodiversity loss

Promote sustainable use of natural resources

Ensure equity in access to biological wealth

India’s leadership comes at a time when countries are increasingly recognizing the need to formalize benefit-sharing mechanisms, especially in the face of growing commercial exploitation of genetic resources.

Strengthening India’s Global Environmental Leadership

India’s dominant share of IRCC issuance reinforces its role as a key player in global environmental governance.

The achievement aligns with:

International biodiversity targets

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Global frameworks on climate and ecological conservation

It also strengthens India’s credibility in multilateral negotiations related to biodiversity, climate change, and sustainable development.

Outlook: Scaling Transparency and Sustainability

As global demand for bio-resources continues to grow, India’s model offers a scalable framework for other nations seeking to balance conservation with development.

Moving forward, India is expected to:

Further digitize and streamline ABS processes

Expand community participation in benefit-sharing

Enhance international collaboration in biodiversity governance

By leading in IRCC issuance, India is not only safeguarding its natural heritage but also shaping the future of equitable and sustainable global bio-economy systems.