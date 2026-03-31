Left Menu

London's Diplomatic Offensive Against Trump's Disinformation

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged British diplomats to combat disinformation about the city, especially claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump. Khan emphasized London's safety and highlighted misleading statements that could negatively impact the city's reputation and prospects. The long-standing Trump-Khan feud continues to draw international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:35 IST
London's Diplomatic Offensive Against Trump's Disinformation
Sadiq Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday called on British diplomats worldwide to help counter what he described as 'disinformation and lies' about the city, particularly those spread by U.S. President Donald Trump. Khan criticized the narrative promoted by Trump, urging officials to highlight London's security and attractiveness.

During an interview with Reuters, Khan, representing the Labour Party, asserted that while London isn't flawless, it remains safer than major U.S. cities. He referenced crime statistics showing a decrease in homicides and phone snatching incidents in the city. The mayor expressed concerns about misleading claims deterring tourism and investment.

The diplomatic meeting included representatives from several countries and London's Metropolitan Police. The ongoing public disagreement between Trump and Khan traces back to Trump's controversial policies and Khan's opposition, adding complexity to international relations and London's global image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Secures Future Superpower: Acquisition of Bull

France Secures Future Superpower: Acquisition of Bull

 Global
2
Controversy Over Assam's Forest Personnel Deployment for Election Duty

Controversy Over Assam's Forest Personnel Deployment for Election Duty

 India
3
Audit Reveals Flaws in Telangana's 'Kalyana Lakshmi' Scheme

Audit Reveals Flaws in Telangana's 'Kalyana Lakshmi' Scheme

 India
4
Mann's Fierce Rebuke: No Return to Power for Akalis

Mann's Fierce Rebuke: No Return to Power for Akalis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026