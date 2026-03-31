London's Diplomatic Offensive Against Trump's Disinformation

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday called on British diplomats worldwide to help counter what he described as 'disinformation and lies' about the city, particularly those spread by U.S. President Donald Trump. Khan criticized the narrative promoted by Trump, urging officials to highlight London's security and attractiveness.

During an interview with Reuters, Khan, representing the Labour Party, asserted that while London isn't flawless, it remains safer than major U.S. cities. He referenced crime statistics showing a decrease in homicides and phone snatching incidents in the city. The mayor expressed concerns about misleading claims deterring tourism and investment.

The diplomatic meeting included representatives from several countries and London's Metropolitan Police. The ongoing public disagreement between Trump and Khan traces back to Trump's controversial policies and Khan's opposition, adding complexity to international relations and London's global image.

(With inputs from agencies.)