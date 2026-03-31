Electoral Reform Sparks Political Tensions in Italy

Italy's center-left opposition has issued a stark warning to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni regarding her plans to reform the country's electoral law, citing potential biases that could increase her re-election prospects. The opposition claims that implementing the changes without proper consultations would signify an overwhelming show of force in parliament.

The ruling parties, led by Meloni's Brothers of Italy, the League, and Forza Italia, propose moving to full proportional representation. This alteration is expected to ensure a majority for any coalition securing over 40% of the votes. Recent studies suggest that these reforms could considerably bolster Meloni's chances in the next scheduled national election.

Opposition figures like Simona Bonafe from the Democratic Party criticize Meloni for seemingly ignoring past referendum lessons where reforms were passed without opposition input. With political coalitions neck-and-neck, potential instability and government focus on power retention over pressing issues, like inflation, are drawn into question.

(With inputs from agencies.)