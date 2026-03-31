Raksha Nikhil Khadse Hails Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 as a Social Movement

In a significant step toward inclusive sports development, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, hailed the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026 as a transformative platform for tribal empowerment, grassroots talent identification, and nation-building through sports.

Held across Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Sarguja from March 25 to April 3, the first edition of the Games has brought together around 3,800 participants, including athletes, coaches, and officials, marking one of the largest dedicated sporting initiatives for tribal communities in India.

A Nationwide Platform for Tribal Talent

The Games feature:

9 sports disciplines 7 medal sports 2 demonstration sports

106 gold medals up for grabs

The official mascot, ‘मोरवीर’ (Mor Veer), symbolizes courage, pride, and the rich legacy of India’s 700+ tribal communities, reflecting the spirit of the event.

Sports as a Tool for Empowerment and Integration

Addressing participants, Smt. Khadse emphasized that sports go beyond competition, serving as a powerful medium for:

Confidence building

Social inclusion

National integration

She described KITG as a “social movement” aimed at reviving India’s sporting heritage while ensuring that every village can produce champions.

Aligning with India’s Olympic Ambitions

The initiative is closely aligned with India’s broader sporting vision:

Top-10 sporting nation by the 2036 Olympics

Top-5 by Viksit Bharat @ 2047

Officials believe that grassroots platforms like KITG will be critical in building a strong talent pipeline to achieve these targets.

Leveraging Existing Tribal Sporting Culture

The Minister highlighted that tribal regions already possess a vibrant sports culture, citing:

Bastar Olympics

Sarguja Olympics

These initiatives demonstrate the natural sporting talent and community participation in tribal areas, which KITG now seeks to institutionalize and scale.

Focus on Women and Inclusive Participation

The Ministry’s emphasis on gender inclusion was also highlighted through the success of the ASMITA Leagues, which have:

Conducted 124 leagues nationwide

Enabled participation of nearly 14,000 girls

Importantly, these leagues have reached rural and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, expanding opportunities for young women in sports.

Talent Identification and Pathway to Excellence

To ensure long-term impact, Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches have been deployed across all venues to identify promising athletes.

Top performers will be:

Integrated into the Khelo India ecosystem

Provided structured training and development pathways

Supported in progressing from grassroots to elite competition levels

This creates a seamless pipeline from village-level talent to national and international podiums.

Reviving India’s Traditional Sporting Heritage

The Games also celebrate India’s civilisational sporting legacy, particularly the contributions of tribal communities in traditional sports such as:

Teerandazi (archery)

Indigenous physical games and practices

By integrating traditional and modern sports, KITG aims to preserve heritage while promoting competitive excellence.

Strong Administrative and Local Support

The Minister’s visit to Jagdalpur was accompanied by senior officials from:

Local administration

Police and district authorities

Khelo India and State Sports departments

The programme concluded with direct interactions with athletes and coaches, along with a review of ongoing talent identification efforts.

A Milestone in Inclusive Sports Development

The successful execution of the first Khelo India Tribal Games signals a major shift toward inclusive, grassroots-driven sports policy in India.

Experts believe such initiatives will:

Unlock untapped talent in tribal regions

Promote social and economic empowerment

Strengthen India’s long-term sporting ecosystem

Outlook: Building Champions from Every Village

As India expands its sports infrastructure and talent development programmes, KITG is expected to become a flagship platform for tribal youth, ensuring that no talent is left behind due to geography or socio-economic barriers.

By combining empowerment, heritage, and high-performance pathways, the Khelo India Tribal Games are set to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s journey toward becoming a global sporting powerhouse.