Foreign Journalist Abducted in Iraq: Authorities Intensify Search

A foreign journalist has been kidnapped in Iraq, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday. Details on the journalist's identity and nationality remain undisclosed as security forces launch efforts to apprehend the kidnappers.

During the pursuit, authorities intercepted a vehicle used in the abduction that overturned, leading to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of one vehicle. However, other suspects are still at large.

The US Embassy in Baghdad has not issued any comments regarding the incident, leaving several questions unanswered about the circumstances surrounding the journalist's disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)