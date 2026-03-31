Foreign Journalist Abducted in Iraq: Authorities Intensify Search
The Iraqi Interior Ministry reported the abduction of a foreign journalist, launching an operation to track the kidnappers. While one suspect is arrested and a vehicle seized, others remain at large. The journalist's identity and nationality remain undisclosed, and the US Embassy in Baghdad has not commented.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:40 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A foreign journalist has been kidnapped in Iraq, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday. Details on the journalist's identity and nationality remain undisclosed as security forces launch efforts to apprehend the kidnappers.
During the pursuit, authorities intercepted a vehicle used in the abduction that overturned, leading to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of one vehicle. However, other suspects are still at large.
The US Embassy in Baghdad has not issued any comments regarding the incident, leaving several questions unanswered about the circumstances surrounding the journalist's disappearance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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