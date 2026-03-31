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Mystery Surrounds Journalist's Abduction in Baghdad

A female journalist with a U.S. passport was kidnapped in Baghdad by unknown parties, as confirmed by police sources. The Iraq interior ministry mentioned the arrest of one suspect, while efforts continue to secure the journalist's release. The search is focused on the eastern part of the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:49 IST
Mystery Surrounds Journalist's Abduction in Baghdad
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On Tuesday, a female journalist carrying a U.S. passport was abducted in Baghdad, police sources confirmed. The authorities still have not revealed her nationality, but a suspect has been detained as efforts to secure her release intensify.

The U.S. State Department has yet to provide a comment on the situation. Police are pursuing a vehicle on the city's eastern side, where she's believed to have been forcibly taken by four civilian-dressed men.

This incident comes after an Israeli-Russian student from Princeton was also kidnapped by an Iran-aligned Shi'ite militia in Iraq in March 2023, before his release in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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