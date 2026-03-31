Mystery Surrounds Journalist's Abduction in Baghdad

On Tuesday, a female journalist carrying a U.S. passport was abducted in Baghdad, police sources confirmed. The authorities still have not revealed her nationality, but a suspect has been detained as efforts to secure her release intensify.

The U.S. State Department has yet to provide a comment on the situation. Police are pursuing a vehicle on the city's eastern side, where she's believed to have been forcibly taken by four civilian-dressed men.

This incident comes after an Israeli-Russian student from Princeton was also kidnapped by an Iran-aligned Shi'ite militia in Iraq in March 2023, before his release in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)