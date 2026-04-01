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Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace Amidst US-Israel War on Iran

Pope Leo XIV urged for peace in the US-Israel war against Iran, expressing hope it could end before Easter. He emphasized reducing violence during Holy Week, highlighting the importance of dialogue. Leo criticized the use of religion to justify war, during remarks throughout the sacred Christian period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 01-04-2026 01:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 01:58 IST
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace Amidst US-Israel War on Iran

Pope Leo XIV has called for an end to the US-Israel conflict with Iran, expressing hope that peace might prevail before Easter. Speaking to reporters at Castel Gandolfo, he referenced President Trump's recent remarks about seeking an end to the war.

During the most sacred period for Christians, Holy Week, Pope Leo highlighted the need for dialogue to curb escalating violence in the Middle East. "Peace, especially at Easter, should reign in our hearts," he stated, calling upon global leaders to reduce violence and promote peace.

Pope Leo critiqued the invocation of religious justification for warfare, noting similar rhetoric in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The Pope will continue traditional Holy Week observances, including the Holy Thursday foot-washing and the Good Friday procession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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