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Tiger Woods Prioritizes Health Amid DUI Legal Battle

Tiger Woods is stepping away temporarily to focus on his health after pleading not guilty to DUI charges from a recent car crash. The 15-time major champion faces legal proceedings but prioritizes well-being, aiming for a healthier return personally and professionally. Woods requests privacy during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 05:25 IST
Tiger Woods Prioritizes Health Amid DUI Legal Battle
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday his decision to temporarily step back from professional engagements to concentrate on his health, following his plea of not guilty to DUI charges. The charges concern a rollover crash involving his vehicle in Florida last week.

The golfing legend, who holds 15 major titles, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after his car overturned near his home. Released on bail, Woods expressed awareness of the gravity of his situation and stated his intent to focus on recovery.

Court documents reveal Woods' not guilty plea, seeking a jury trial. He has highlighted his commitment to emerge stronger, personally and professionally, while requesting public privacy. The incident has cast doubts over his participation in upcoming tournaments, including the Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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